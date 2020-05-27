A look at America’s manned space program

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A Monday, May 25, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (WSYR-TV) As NASA and private corporate partner SpaceX ready to launch astronauts into space from the U.S for the first time since 2011, we thought we’d take a look at some milestones in NASA’s past, as it boldly goes into a future partnering with private enterprise.

