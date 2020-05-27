KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (WSYR-TV) As NASA and private corporate partner SpaceX ready to launch astronauts into space from the U.S for the first time since 2011, we thought we’d take a look at some milestones in NASA’s past, as it boldly goes into a future partnering with private enterprise.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Another warm, muggy night
- Albany sees 30 overdose deaths in 24 hours, pandemic could be to blame
- A look at America’s manned space program
- Consumer Reports: Make your food last longer
- School districts continue to plan for the fall
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App