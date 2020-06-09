A virus joins oil spikes, tech bubbles, terror attacks, and risky mortgages as the source of economic pain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Monday the National Bureau of Economic Research concluded the American economy is in recession.
Chances are you didn’t need an economist to point that out.
Unemployment at Great Depression levels, stores, and businesses closed, and hundreds of parked airliners are just some of the clues that the economy is in trouble.
How do you define a recession?
Look below at some of the recessions the nation has been through since 1980.
Note that economists cite the start of a recession at the economy’s peak and declare a recession is over when the economy starts growing again. That is often months or longer before jobs, income, retail sales, home sales, and other economic activity return to their pre-recession levels.
For further reading, Forbes has a very good explanation about recessions.
Information for this graph was gathered from the National Bureau for Economic Research, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, and various news archives.
