Adaptive golf “Let’s it rip!”

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the weather making the turn for the better, golf courses have become flooded with patrons looking to tee it up.

And now, golfers of every shape and skill are getting the green light to let it rip.

Last month, NewsChannel 9 introduced you to Greg Callen, the founder of New York Adaptive Golf. Greg, who is paralyzed from the waist down, is on a mission to make the game more accessible to those who are traditionally able to play.

Thursday, Callen welcomed into town David Windsor to lend a hand at the Pompey Golf Club. Windsor, a Geneva-native and the founder of Adaptive Golf Academy, taught local golf and health care professional the proper techniques when training those with disabilities.

To check out Thursday’s session click on the video player above. And for more information on adaptive golf, head to adaptivegolfacademy.com or facebook.com/gregcallen.NYAG/