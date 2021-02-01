America’s furry weatherman, and how a tradition was born

PUNXSUTAWNEY, P.A. (WSYR-TV) — Every February 2, at 6:30 a.m., all eyes are on a little park in western Pennsylvania known as Gobbler’s Knob, waiting for a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil to emerge into the daylight.
Legend says if he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t we can expect an early spring.
Look below to see how did this all come about?
This year’s event will be virtual, you can watch it online at 6:30 a.m. on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website.
