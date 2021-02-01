America’s furry weatherman, and how a tradition was born

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA – FEBRUARY 2: Groundhog handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter during 128th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2014 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. A smaller than usual crowd this year of less than 25,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog’s exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, P.A. (WSYR-TV) — Every February 2, at 6:30 a.m., all eyes are on a little park in western Pennsylvania known as Gobbler’s Knob, waiting for a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil to emerge into the daylight.

Legend says if he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t we can expect an early spring.

Look below to see how did this all come about?

This year’s event will be virtual, you can watch it online at 6:30 a.m. on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website.