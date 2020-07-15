Animal rehabilitation center struggling to keep up with increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Critter Crossing Wildlife Rehabilitation has continued to care for orphaned or injured animals throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but with many other rehabilitation centers halting operations due to COVID-19, the need is beginning to be too much.

Whether we are in a global pandemic or not, one thing remains the same, some animals need our help. Pamela Mead is the President of Critter Crossing Inc., and her mission has been to help injured or orphaned animals get back to their normal lives in the wild.

“The hope is that we’re going to return them to the wild, and they’re going to contribute to the wild population. So, animals that aren’t able to do that, we don’t want to put back, and one’s that are fine and don’t need to come into rehab, we want to get back out there,” Mead said.

In one year, Mead can care for over 400 animals, and this year is looking like it’s going to be another big year. After the month of May, Mead said she had already cared for over 200 animals.

“Anything from squirrels to rabbits. I currently have five fawns, I will get hawks or baby ducklings, so a wide variety,” Mead said.

Every animal is different, some need her care for a few days, others a few months, but the one thing that remains the same is Mead’s passion.

“We are individuals, and just doing something out of the goodness of our heart, really,” Mead said. “We enjoy working with animals, we have the specific knowledge, and we want to do it, and so if that want goes away, it’s tough to hold somebody in rehab.”

Mead usually tries to rescue animals locally in Onondaga County. Right now, she says she has about 50 animals in her care, but that number seems to keep rising.

“My intention is to just kind of stay centered around Onondaga County and Syracuse, but due to the fact that there’s a lack of rehabilitators, I am getting calls from Madison, Cortland, Oneida, Oswego, so a wide variety,” Mead said. “I’ve even gotten calls from Watertown and Binghamton this year.”

The reason she has had to expand her nonprofit organization is partly because of COVID-19.

“People have expressed an interest, but have been a little bit apprehensive because of COVID,” Mead said. “it was left up to us whether or not we wanted to remain open during this time, and a few rehabilitators chose not to take animals because of personal health problems. So, there’s been kind of a shift in where the animals are coming from because certain people are closed.”

Mead usually has a volunteer to help her care for the animals, but right now she’s flying solo and is becoming a little overwhelmed.

Mead said, “At one point, I was counting, and I had between 65 and 70 animals in my care, and it was just me taking care of them for the most part, and then while you are trying to take care of them, you have calls coming in, and the volume of calls have expanded 10 times of what they normally are.”

She doesn’t want to stop doing what she loves, but she’s asking for the public to be patient.

Well, I think the way they can help is by being patient when they call. Frequently, we will have people call multiple times, not leave a message, you need to leave a message, I might have an animal in my hand that I’m feeding, and can’t answer right then, and we’ll get back to them as soon as possible. They also, lots of times, want to save things that don’t need to be saved, and ultimately are like kidnapping a fawn or a cottontail bunny that really is on its own and doesn’t need to come in. And no donation is too small. Pamela Mead, President of Critter Crossing Inc.

Almost all of the donations she receives goes toward feeding the animals, but sometimes she has to chip-in her own money to make sure the animals receive the care they need.

COVID-19 has brought different challenges to everyone, but this job is too rewarding for Mead to stop now.

“When you get to release an animal and you see it go back to the wild, and you’ve worked hard to get it to that point, that’s probably the most rewarding,” Mead said.

If you would like to make a donation and help Critter Crossing Wildlife Rehabilitation’s mission, click here.