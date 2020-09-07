Apple season is here! Check you apple knowledge and where to pick them

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The first apples of the season are being picked. What do you know about the popular fruit that adorns trees in orchards across Central New York?

Apples are big business in New York, and U-Pick orchards make for popular family outings in the fall.

The Apples From New York website has listings where you can find an orchard near you.

And New York State just recently gave the go-ahead for activities like commercial orchards conducting U-Pick outings, as well as corn mazes and other popular fall outdoor activities.

And we’ve put together a little infographic on apples.

