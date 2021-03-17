Baldwinsville boy’s small business raises over $700 for charity

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 12-year-old from Baldwinsville has donated over $700 and a TV to local charities through his recently founded small business, REKT Sports.

Julian Lorenzo sketched up a design when the COVID quarantine was in full swing, and for Christmas, his parents surprised him with clothes that had his design on them.

After seeing how they turned out, Julian decided he wanted to start selling the clothes, and things took off.

He partnered with another Baldwinsville business, Apparel Brothers, that screen presses the designs onto merchandise.

REKT Sports prides itself on its charity work. During the month of February, the business partnered with Clary’s Closet, an organization that gives clothing to kids in need in Central New York.

In April, REKT Sports will partner with the SPCA. Lorenzo’s brother helped him create a limited edition design for the partnership. It features a pug, inspired by the boys’ two of their own.

The company was founded with the intent to support youth sports, so they have donated $600 to Baldwinsville Little League and a TV to the snack shack so the games can be streamed.

Lorenzo has shirts, hats, masks, shooting sleeves, and more available in his store right now. He said there is really something for everyone, you can even pick up a polo shirt for grandpa.

Lorenzo’s mother Colleen said that the community is the biggest part of the business.

“It’s really not about the money any way it’s more about the community,” she said.

And with the money they do make, she said, “We just put that back out into the community for the people who need it.”