Census 2020: Do something to help yourself and your neighbors

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t responded to the census, being on lock down may be the perfect time to do it.

U.S. Census officials remind everyone to follow the instructions on the mailer sent in mid-March or just go to the census website and spend the ten minutes or less to answer the straight forward questions about who lives at your residence.

By law you have to respond to the census, the every ten-year count of the U.S. population is required by the Constitution.

Census Bureau Regional Director Jeff Behler says the count determines how the 435 members of the House of Representatives are allocated among the states.

States also use the number to determine representatives in state legislatures, and it is used by the federal government in allocating funds for infrastructure program, education, health care and social services.

An incomplete count means Central New York could be shortchanged.

Behler says information you provide the census is confidential.

Only statistical information about a community is released.

Information about individuals is protected by law.

Behler says to beware of scammers, things the Census Bureau will never do:

Ask for your social security number

Ask for bank account or credit card information

Ask for money

Speak on behalf of a political campaign

