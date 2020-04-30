Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Census 2020: Do something to help yourself and your neighbors

Only on LocalSYR.com
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t responded to the census, being on lock down may be the perfect time to do it.

U.S. Census officials remind everyone to follow the instructions on the mailer sent in mid-March or just go to the census website and spend the ten minutes or less to answer the straight forward questions about who lives at your residence.

By law you have to respond to the census, the every ten-year count of the U.S. population is required by the Constitution.

Census Bureau Regional Director Jeff Behler says the count determines how the 435 members of the House of Representatives are allocated among the states.

States also use the number to determine representatives in state legislatures, and it is used by the federal government in allocating funds for infrastructure program, education, health care and social services.

An incomplete count means Central New York could be shortchanged.

Behler says information you provide the census is confidential.

Only statistical information about a community is released.

Information about individuals is protected by law.

Behler says to beware of scammers, things the Census Bureau will never do:

  • Ask for your social security number
  • Ask for bank account or credit card information
  • Ask for money
  • Speak on behalf of a political campaign

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected