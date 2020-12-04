Centro honors essential workers with new bus design

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro buses continue to transport people throughout the Syracuse area during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are doing so while also thanking a special set of workers.

Lynette Paduano, Centro’s Senior Marketing Manager, said, “There are so many essential workers across the world that are giving it all everyday. This was just something special. A way for us to say, ‘Hey, we see you. We appreciate you.’”

From healthcare workers to firefighters and bus drivers, all of the essential workers have sacrificed their time and safety during a global pandemic to ensure our society can continue operating as normal as possible.

As a way to say “thank you” for their sacrifice, Centro completely redesigned the wrap on one of their buses.









“This bus is a way for Centro to show that we really care about all of the essential workers and supporting them and what they’re doing everyday,” Paduano said. “To let them know that we see them, that we understand what they’re going through, and that what they are doing does really make a difference. They’re all our heroes, and we thank them.”

There is only one bus in Centro’s fleet with the “essential worker” wrap, but it travels all over the area on different bus routes, spreading positivity all along the way.

“The bus, in turn, became a mobile message board that’s traveled throughout the county spreading the message to essential workers about how much they are appreciated and valued, and to let them know we really understand the personal sacrifices and struggles that they’re making so our community can continue to function,” Paduano said.

Centro calls the bus their positivity project, and they plan to continue to use the essential worker wrap while the COVID-19 pandemic affects our community.

Centro thanks essential workers: