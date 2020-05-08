CNY Diaper Bank hosts 5th annual ‘Make a Mother’s Day’ drive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since 2016, Michela Hugo has helped fill a need for Central New York families that sometimes can be overlooked, diapers. May is an important month for Hugo and her organization, and this year it’s even more critical with the COVID-19 crisis affecting many families financially.

According to Hugo, families can spend up to $100 a month per child on diapers, and assistance programs like SNAP and WIC do not cover the cost of diapers.

The CNY Diaper bank distributed over a million diapers in 2019, and COVID-19 is making this year’s need even greater.

Michela Hugo, Founder of CNY Diaper Bank, said, “We are hearing an increase in need directly from families, from our partners who are running out of diapers. [Thursday] we did a direct drive-up distribution directly to families, just to try and address that increased need.”

On top of their drive-up distribution event, which CNY Diaper Bank hopes to host again in the future, the organization is also hosting it’s fifth annual “Make a Mother’s Day” drive.

“We like to focus the community on diaper need in the month of May because it disproportionately affects moms,” Hugo said. “Moms are more likely to experience depression when they can’t provide enough diapers for their babies. They experience a lot of anxiety and stress as a result. So, we really want to bring this awareness to the community that diapers are a basic need, and not all babies have access to the diapers they need.”

Due to the coronavirus, none of the CNY Diaper Bank’s drop off sites are open, so the organization is asking only for monetary donations this year.

Monetary donations also go farther and can help serve more families compared to if someone were to purchase diapers to donate on their own.

“Diaper drives do bring in a fair number of diapers, but compared to our distribution now it just doesn’t go as far. So, we buy in bulk and we get a really low price per diaper when we buy that way. So, we encourage financial donations because they go so much farther than the actual diaper donations do,” Hugo said.

Monetary donations to the CNY Diaper Bank are even more important now with many diaper supply chains experiencing a shortage.

“I know that diapers are also experiencing a supply shortage. So, we buy through diaper bank channels, diaper bank programs, and we’d rather be able to buy diapers that way than to go into the mainstream supply that people are all trying to access right now,” Hugo said.

If you can’t make a donation, but want to help, Hugo suggests making a Facebook fundraiser to help CNY Diaper bank raise awareness towards its mission.

Hugo said, “There are people everyday, not just during this pandemic, but everyday who struggle to keep their babies healthy because they don’t have enough clean diapers. So, it’s just a really important, overlooked need, and I think it’s important that we talk about it. It’s been one of those invisible needs. It’s a need that people don’t realize exists.”

It’s a need that isn’t always met, and it negatively affects the child and the parent.

“Babies for obvious reasons, when they don’t have a clean diaper they experience diaper rash and that can lead to skin infection,” Hugo said. “They cry more, they have interrupted sleep, it stresses parents out that are already stressed for various reasons. Babies just need to have their needs met at a very early age.”

Last year, CNY Diaper Bank’s “Make a Mother’s Day” drive raised enough money to purchase over 250,000 diapers.

To make a donation to this year’s drive, click here.

