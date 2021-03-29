CNY man’s scrap metal collection raises around $10,000 a year for school music program since 2014

PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tim Neupert’s son was a member of drumline and band in the Phoenix Central School District. Neupert created Scrap for the Arts so that other kids could have the same experiences his son did.

“A trip before we started was $300, $400, $500 to go to Ohio or Pennsylvania or Jersey for three a three day weekend in a hotel to go to a competition,” he said. “Now we cut it down to about $40, $50, $60 for that kid, and do that times a hundred kids, that adds up.”

People can drop off metal scraps, cans, and bottles at Neupert’s designated location on Bankrupt Road next to Holbrook’s Motel.

The location is open every day during daylight and pick-up is possible if the item is large. Neupert just asks that you give him around a week’s notice.

Neupert does this for the kids in his community, but another plus, he said, is that it helps recycle.

If someone comes to drop off some metal and sees an old machine that they could use a piece from, Neupert has no problem letting them take what they need.

Scrap for the Arts donates to the Phoenix band and colorguard, CNY Bike Giveaway, and Erin’s Angels.

Neupert founded the organization in 2014 and averages about $10,000 a year from the scrap metal collected. He said that he does what he does for the children because music helps the mind.

