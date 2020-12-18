Eastwood woman hopes to connect with son after he was adopted 40+ years ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash when she was 18 years old changed Jean Leonard’s life forever, and 40 years later, she’s still trying to find something she lost as a result of the crash.

“I broke my neck, I was paralyzed. So, it was then I made the decision to give him up [for adoption], and I’ve been looking ever since,” Jean Leonard, a woman from Eastwood said.

In 1974, Jean Leonard was involved in a car crash in downtown Syracuse that left her paralyzed with a broken neck. She was only 18 years old, and just had her first child two months prior to the crash.

Unsure of how she could take care of the child while paralyzed, Jean gave her son up for adoption.

“I did it because I wanted better for him. I didn’t think, me being young and dumb is one thing, but being in a wheelchair where I was, I didn’t think that, I don’t know. Now, I know that I could do anything, even in a chair, but being so young, I just wanted him to have better,” Leonard said.

Since the crash, Jean has had two daughters and several grandchildren. Now, she wants to reconnect with the son she lost.

Leonard said, “I know he’s there, I know it happened, but it’s almost like he doesn’t exist.”

Jean has used all her resources to try and find her son: News outlets, Facebook groups, searching old birth certificates, and even a psychic, but none have been able to provide any answers.

“She saw him as deceased, and I trust her as a psychic,” Leonard said. “So, it’s always in the back of my head, maybe this is why he isn’t stepping forward because he isn’t here.”

Leonard said she doesn’t even need to see her son in person, she just wants a message or a sign to know that he is okay and she can have closure.

“Sometimes you think he just doesn’t want to be found,” Leonard said. “But you always wonder, you know, what was he told? It’s not like he wasn’t wanted.”

Jean Leonard is desperately looking for answers, as she tries to get closure from a crash that happened over four decades ago.