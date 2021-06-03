Engineer & Pageant Queen, Emily Mahana, wants to reach kids through STEM

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ever since Emily Mahana was a child growing up in Clay, she has had two passions… STEM and beauty pageants.

Though it wasn’t until college days at Syracuse that she decided to try out the pageant circuit.

After winning a few of them, Emily has her sights on Miss New York USA in August. One of the reasons she has a good shot at taking home the crown is her ability to float between what many would think is two opposite worlds.

Mahana, who is a transportation engineer with Barton & Loguidice in Liverpool, shows that there is no stereotype that defines her. Since the pandemic, Emily has brought her platform of reaching children with STEM to YouTube.

Her STEM Sunday’s with Emily series has given her the chance to reach kids like her dad once did.

CLICK on the video player above to WATCH Emily’s story.

The Miss NY USA pageant is August 18-20 at Resorts World Catskills. If Emily wins, she’ll be eligible for the Miss USA pageant in November.