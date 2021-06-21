From recent college grad to business owner, this Le Moyne Dolphin keeps on adapting

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Caden Ackerman is only a few weeks post graduation but that doesn’t mean he’s taking time to revel in one of his biggest life acheivements.

The Le Moyne grad, along with a business partner, has started a digital marketing company called “Keep on Adapting.” That’s where NewsChannel 9 connected with Caden; shooting some promotion photos for his client Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Jamesville. And that business is already having an impact on the local community.

Keep on Adapting has started an award where one local business will win a grand prize of $3000. People can vote for their favorite local business here. The money comes from Ackerman winning second place in Le Moyne’s version of ‘Shark Tank.’ Instead of just investing all of the money back into his business, Caden believes giving back will only strengthen his.

To hear his story, click on the video player above.