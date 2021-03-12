Have you seen this sign on I-690? Here’s what it’s all about

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like many others, Theresa Forger lost her father in 2020. It was the day after Thanksgiving and family hadn’t been allowed to visit him at his nursing home. It was the first time he hadn’t spent the holiday with his wife in their 70 years of marriage.

Forger said that after such a tough year, she felt like Syracuse needed love.

“Everybody needs love, you know, everybody just wants to give and receive love and I just felt like that was so hampered over this past year,” she said.

So she and her boyfriend, Gregg Van Buskirk, decided to take part in the Love on Every Billboard movement.

They worked in partnership with Lamar Advertising to get a LOVE billboard up on I-690 between Teall and Midler Ave.

Their billboard became the 127th billboard of the movement and the first in New York State. Now there are 13 states with LOVE billboards and six countries, including Russia, New Zealand, Austria, and Ukraine.

The movement was started by John Pogachar as a way to put more love out into the world.

“I just thought if I wanted to put love out in the world more how could I do that?” he said. “I’ll put it on a billboard and just see what happens.”

He said he chose billboards as the platform to share the message because it was the biggest thing he could think of.

The billboard will be on I-690 until March 22nd, and after that, it will move around. Lamar Advertising in Syracuse offered to move the sign around to empty billboards that have not been rented to join in on the effort to spread love.