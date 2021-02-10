Holiday surge and recovery: The rise and fall of COVID in CNY in seven charts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 news after Halloween was bad. After Thanksgiving it was worse, and continued to get worse, with numbers peaking shortly after the start of the New Year.

Fortunately, since then, we have been on a sharp downward slide in numbers of active cases, and more importantly, hospitalizations.

Onondaga County peaked at a staggering 5,711 active cases by January 2. By February 9 it was down to 1,308. We are still much higher than the numbers we experienced in late summer and early fall, but a big improvement.

By late December hospitals were cutting back or eliminating elective surgeries to make beds and staff available to handle a flood of COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations in Onondaga County peaked at 336 just after Christmas. By February 9, that number was 110. It was last that low just before Thanksgiving.

Smaller rural communities were not exempt from the spike. Cayuga County had a handful of active cases in September, but the number of active cases began climbing even before Halloween, peaking with close to 11-hundred active cases on January 8 before beginning a sharp decrease.

For much of September Cayuga County reported that none of its residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. By December 28, there were now 43 people hospitalized. It would climb to 48 before declining to ten this week.

Madison County had just three active cases on September 15. But a pattern seen everywhere else in Central New York appeared here as well. Just after Halloween the numbers of active cases began to rise, and after Thanksgiving, exploded. They stayed high through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, peaking at 421 in January, before falling off to 113 this week.

The numbers were brutal in Oneida County. With fewer than one hundred active cases during much of September things slowly increased in October, and took off after Halloween and continued rising, reaching 5,124 December 21. A short drop in cases, then jumped and continued to increase well into late January, peaking at 7,328 cases before a steep dive.

Hospitalizations peaked at 191 on January 7, almost four times the number of Oneida County residents hospitalized at the previous peak in late June. As you can see in the chart below, the number of hospitalized hasn’t returned to the numbers seen before the Halloween surge.

Oswego County experienced a spike in September, shortly after SUNY students returned to class. But the active cases at that time peaked at just 140. It pales in comparison to the levels reached in mid-January at 1,289 active cases.

Cortland County has recovered from its peak of 350 active cases and 32 hospitalized in early January. But the 130 current active COVID-19 cases is almost double what it was in September.