CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the 3.8 million square foot Amazon warehouse in Clay nears completion we thought we’d show you just how big 3.8 million square feet of floor space is.

We can tell you it is among the biggest warehouse/factory spaces in the world.

But what will really give you perspective is to compare it with buildings you know or may have even visited.





Amazon Warehouse in Clay nears completion