In communities large and small across America a weekend of protests

Demonstrators march down an interstate Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers May 25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Across America this past weekend protestors took to the streets following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN last week.

This map, garnered from reports from some of our Nexstar stations around the country, as well as other media reports, shows where protesters took to the streets far beyond Minneapolis, where the incident happened, and far beyond the nation’s largest cities.

Places like Lubbock, Texas, and Helena, Montana. Portland. Oregon, and Portland, Maine.

New York City, Albany, Utica, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Auburn, Oswego, Ithaca, and Binghamton.

Fairbanks, Alaska and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Cheyenne, Wyoming and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Most were peaceful, many started that way, then drifted toward violence.

