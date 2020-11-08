Ithaca’s ‘Share the Warmth’ initiative aims to provide warm clothing to all residents this winter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The red wooden boxes are up and ready for your clothing donations as winter inches closer each and every day.

The Ithaca Rotary Club just launched its 28th annual Share the Warmth initiative. The goal is to provide as much warm winter clothing to the residents of Ithaca and Tompkins County as possible.

“With the food insecurity that’s going on there’s likely going to be some clothing insecurity as well,” Loralyn Light, Share the Warmth’s co-chair, said. “So, we actually started the clothing drive three weeks earlier this year. Normally, we would just be putting up boxes like this coming weekend, and so we started three weeks early. It’s been a little slow so far.”

Red boxes are set up across Ithaca at locations like Wegmans, Tops and the YMCA for people to drop off any winter clothing items they want to donate.

The Ithaca Rotary Club will accept any new or gently used items, but they have an extra need for children’s clothing and large-sized clothing.

Light said, “We’re actually also looking especially for children’s clothing, and for larger sizes, 2X and up, and that’s for both women and men. Large-sized adult boots, like 13 and above. We do a lot of blankets as well.”

Once all the clothing is collected, the rotary club sorts it and sends it to the Catholic Charities of Tompkins and Tioga counties for distribution.

“Catholic charities has a two-week giveaway where they actually give away all the clothing to people that need it in our community,” Light said.

With some Cornell students away from campus and Ithaca College learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ithaca Rotary Club added a few more boxes to hopefully make up for the potential decline in donations this year.

Light said, “This year we added another grocery store because we couldn’t set up boxes in some locations because of COVID. So, we tried to expand a little bit in that way.”

The red boxes will be set up to accept donations until Tuesday, Nov. 24, but that date could be extended if donations are picking up around that time.

Share the Warmth red box locations: