Local forest rangers become heroes as they battle wildfires out west

(WSYR-TV) — Wildfires were raging all across the western portion of the United States earlier this year, and forest rangers from across Upstate New York responded to the call for help.

Aimee Bills, a New York State forest ranger, said, “These can become large beasts, and no human can really stop them.”

Bills joined a team of people in October and headed to Pine Ridge, South Dakota in order to contain wildfires and prevent any new ones from happening. Jeremy Oldroyd, a forest ranger from Broome County, was doing the same thing in Northern California.

“You’re right there on the front lines fighting the fire directly,” Oldroyd said. “When I was out there, the fire kind of blew up right before I got out there. So, everybody was really on edge, the local landowners were really nervous about what was going on.”

It’s a job that can be dangerous, but also rewarding, as oftentimes wildfires put people’s livelihoods at stake.

“When we showed up, the whole community was extremely thankful and you could see, first-hand, that we were making a difference, and they were very appreciative,” Bills said. “We went out there, ran our butts off for 14 days and you could see that the people in that community were super thankful, and we stopped a lot of fires from getting a lot larger than they were.”

However, when you’re battling blazes that stretch across about a million acres, it can take a toll on your life at home.

“It’s really tough on the family life sometimes, knowing that you’re going to be gone for two and a half weeks. But, you make sure your affairs are in order before you take off, and I got a lot of support back home that people can take care of things around the house,” Oldroyd said. “My wife’s a forest ranger as well, so she knows the job.”

When forest rangers are called to a different state for an emergency, they are normally away for about two weeks.

It takes sacrifice, but forest rangers are dedicated to their craft. The work they do is rewarding, and the forest rangers you work with from across the country can become a family away from home.

“I actually met a national park officer that was also a wildman firefighter and our two jobs had a lot of similarities,” Bliss said. “So, we were able to talk about how it is in Nebraska versus New York and you actually learn a lot from these other agencies just responding to emergencies, different tactics, different experiences, and you actually learn from each other and you bring that knowledge back to your own state.”

“Each trip is a little bit different,” Oldroyd said. “You get to see some really interesting parts of the country that you may not normally see, and you meet some really great people that you’re still friends with years later. You still keep in touch with them via text message or Facebook you can keep track of how they’re doing. It’s a really small knit community.”

The fires Oldroyd and Bliss were fighting have since been almost entirely contained. That’s thanks to the cooler weather, increased precipitation, and the hard work from forest rangers across the country.