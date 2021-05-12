Local ninja warriors gear up for regional competition

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Warrior Factory in Camillus is training Central New York’s next generation of ninjas. For those of you who have seen the TV show “American Ninja Warrior” you get the athleticism needed to perfect this craft.

This group trains a competition squad that ranges in age from 6-15 and is heading to a regional final at the end of the month.

Erik Columbia caught up with the team as they prepared for their next competition to find out what makes a good ninja warrior. You can watch the training in the video player above.