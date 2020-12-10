Man in Eastwood hopes to spread holiday cheer with decorations display

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in Eastwood is raising money for local charities with an eye-popping Christmas decoration display.

No one does Christmas quite like Tony LaRusso of Syracuse.

“I’m a Christmas guy,” LaRusso, an Eastwood resident, said. “We could ask the wife. I would keep it up all year if I could, but she says ‘No.’”

LaRusso says he has over 30 blow-up Christmas decorations that he puts out in the yard every year, and his collection keeps growing whenever he sees something he likes on sale.

“I enjoy it. I do it all by myself. I started the first of November, the day after Halloween,” LaRusso said. “I started with the lights on the house, the fence, around the deck, the pool, all of that stuff. Once I get all the lights situated, then I layout where I want all my blow-ups and go from there.”

LaRusso is using his Christmas decoration display to remind people what the spirit of Christmas is all about.

“About six years ago I contacted Lynn Hy at the food bank, and I told her what I was doing and she gives me these plastic totes, and I try to get donations for her, fill them up, and I get monetary donations also,” LaRusso explained.

On top of donations for the Food Bank of Central New York, LaRusso also accepts donations of pet food, blankets, and other animal items that go to help the Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association in Canastota.

“If you can help somebody that’s a little less fortunate than you and really needs the help, you gotta do it. You gotta do it, especially nowadays with what’s going on, it’s terrible,” LaRusso said. “I happen to be out here rain or shine, snow, whatever, I’m waving, ringing my bell, people stop, take pictures, take pictures with me, and if they don’t bring anything it doesn’t matter. As long as they enjoy it, that’s all I care about,”

Up until Christmas Day, people can stop by, donate, and say hello to Santa every Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the corner of Norwood Avenue and Coughlin Avenue.