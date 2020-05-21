Memorial Day: History is all around us

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Waterloo, N.Y. is recognized as the birthplace of what we now know as Memorial Day.

In May of 1866, veterans of the Civil War organized the first “Decoration Day” where they held ceremonies to honor Civil War dead, and place flowers on their graves.

That’s just one of the historically significant things that happened across New York, and you can visit many of those sites (subject to COVID-19 restrictions).

The present Fort Ontario in Oswego was built between 1839 and 1844. It’s predecessor was occupied by British troops and was destroyed by American forces operating out of Fort Stanwix in Rome, during the American Revolution. The fort was used by the U.S. Army through World War II. Between 1944 and 1946 it became a home for refugees from the Nazi Holocaust. Photo from NY Empire State Development

Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome is where American troops in 1777 repelled a siege by British, Loyalist, German, Canadian and Native Americans. The success in Rome along with successes in battles in Oriskany, Saratoga and Bennington, Vt. spoiled a British plan to take control of the northern colonies.

Photo from Fort Stanwix National Monument

The Oriskany Battlefield Historic Site commemorates what is considered one of the bloodiest battles of the American Revolution. 800 militiamen and 60 Oneida Nation warriors under command of General Nicholas Herkimer were ambushed on their way to assist the besieged Fort Stanwix. Despite the ambush, General Herkimer’s troops and Oneida allies repelled the attack. Photo from NY Empire State Development

The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site is on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario. Two battles in the War of 1812 were fought here. In the summer months, guides dressed in period uniforms reenact the life of the common soldiers. Photo from NY Empire State Development

Saratoga National Historic Park and Saratoga Battlefield commemorate one of the most important American victories in the Revolution. There are three locations, the battlefield in Stillwater, the Gen Phillip Schuyler House in Schuylerville, and the 155 foot tall Saratoga Monument in Victoryville. Photo from NY Empire State Development

Before it became home to the United States Military Academy, West Point was one of the most important fortifications of the American Revolution. Its cannons had a commanding view of the Hudson River, and colonial engineers rigged a huge chain across the river to keep the British from using it to divide the colonies. Photo from NY Empire State Development

One note, COVID-19 has affected operating hours and access to some of these sites. Please check their websites before visiting.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9