Memorial Day: It’s about the ones who didn’t come home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America will observe Memorial Day this weekend. It will be different than past holidays.

New York State-operated beaches will be open. Marinas and boat launches are operating, and parks are open.

But there are still many businesses closed and we’re all asked to use social distancing, and limit gatherings to less than ten people and wear masks as the nation comes to grip with the COVID-19 crisis.

But the holiday isn’t about backyard parties, parades, or a day at the beach. It’s about never forgetting the men and women who, often far from home, laid down their lives so the rest of us could live free.

Today is about them.

From Bunker Hill, to Gettysburg, Belleau Wood, Normandy, Inchon, Hue, Iraq, Afghanistan, young Americans gave their lives for us.

And thanks to some thoughtful people in the Finger Lakes Village of Waterloo, we have a day set aside to remember them

If you want to see the price of freedom, we have the count below.

