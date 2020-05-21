Memorial Day: The Nation’s most revered burial ground

ARLINGTON, Va. (WSYR-TV) — About 400,000 veterans and eligible family members are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The cemetery was once a huge estate that originally belonged to George Washington’s adopted grandson, George Washington Parke Custis. His daughter, Mary, who inherited the property, married army officer Robert E. Lee. When Lee joined the Confederacy in the Civil War, the family fled the estate. Photo: Arlington House

Arlington Bat. Cemetery/Elizabeth Fraser

It was soon taken over by the U.S. Army as part of its defense of Washington. Had it fallen into the hands of the Confederate army, the high ground would have put the capitol in range of artillery fire. As the war dragged on and Washington area cemeteries became full, Army officials began burying the growing number of dead there.

Photo: Arlington Nat. Cemetery/Elizabeth Fraser

Arlington is now the final resting place of American men and women who have served in all of the nation’s conflicts.

Between 27 and 30 funerals are held there each weekday, and six to eight on Saturdays with military honors for veterans, a service member killed while currently serving, or remains from a previous conflict finally returned to the United States.

All Photos Courtesy Arlington Nat. Cemetery/Elizabeth Fraser

Soldier place flags for Memorial Day

Medal of Honor Winner Audie Murphy’s grave









Grave site of President Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Kennedy and William Howard Taft are the only President’s buried at Arlington













The grounds are also home to a number of memorials, including one honoring the victims of the Pan Am 103 bombing, astronauts who died in the Challenger explosion, and the destruction of the Columbia shuttle on re-entry.

The cemetery is also home of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The tomb contains the remains of an unknown soldier from World War I, World War II, and Korea. It housed remains from a soldier killed in Vietnam. When he was identified, the crypt remained empty and is now dedicated to all MIAs in that conflict. Photo: Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Arlington Nat. Cemetery/Elizabeth Fraser

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, regardless of the weather, soldiers in full dress uniforms silently walk a guard post in front of the tomb.

The ceremony for the changing of the guard is a popular draw for tourists, but even today, as the cemetery is closed to most visitors, the soldiers pay tribute to their fallen comrades. In the video provided by the Department of Defense, soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard,” take COVID-19 precautions as they prepare for the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

