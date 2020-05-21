Memorial Day: Thousands of U.S. service members’ eternal rest is overseas

US DOD Capt. Orlandon Howard US Army

(WSYR-TV) — For thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, Memorial Day finds them buried far from home, near the far-flung battlefields where they fell.

The American Battle Monuments Commission maintains 26 American military cemeteries and 30 memorials and markers in 17 foreign countries.

These cemeteries hold the remains of American service members primarily from World War I and World War II. Photo: Lorraine American Cemetery, FR

Recoverable remains from military members killed in Korea, Vietnam, The Gulf War, and U.S. military operations since 9-11 have been returned to the U.S. for burial.

Most Americans are familiar with the rows of crosses overlooking the landing beaches in Normandy, France, but there are many more cemeteries in France, Belgium, Great Britain and Luxembourg dedicated to those who died in the twoWorld Wars.

There are also cemeteries in Italy and North Africa, Mexico City, and Panama.

The farthest cemeteries from U.S. soil are in Manila, Philippines.

The American Battle Monuments Commission also maintains monuments and markers dedicated to the dead, missing, and all those who fought. These monuments are located in South Korea, the Solomon Islands, the Marshal Islands, Midway Island and New Zealand. Photo: Midway Monument on Midway Island

There is also a well-known landmark in Honolulu you may recognize, the Honolulu Memorial pays tribute to 28,809 MIA in the Pacific Theater of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

It is located on the grounds of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, which is run by the Veterans Administration.

There are also monuments in New York City and San Francisco honoring service members killed or missing in the waters of the coasts of the United States during World War II.

You can find out more about the American Battle Monuments Commission and look at more photos and videos, as well as search for names of those interred at the ABMC’s website.

Within the United States, the Veterans Administration operates 142 cemeteries for those who died in combat, and veterans.

The United States Army operates 37 cemeteries, including Arlington National Cemetery.

The National Park Service operates 14.

