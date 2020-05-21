Memorial Day: Waterloo, NY is where it all began Only on LocalSYR.com Posted: May 21, 2020 / 01:49 PM EDT / Updated: May 21, 2020 / 01:49 PM EDT WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This small village is recognized as the birthplace of a holiday that wasn’t about barbecues and beaches, but a way of remembering those who died in four bloody years of war that ripped the nation apart.
