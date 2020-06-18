More ‘No Parking’ signs could be going up at ‘Top of the World’ in Manlius

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a popular spot among Central New Yorkers to catch the sunset, but with more foot traffic and neighbors getting frustrated, more “no parking” signs may be going up near the “Top of the World” in Manlius.

Located near the corners of Palmer Road, Hale Road and East Seneca Turnpike lies a spot above the hills in Manlius great for seeing sunsets.

However all of the land is privately owned, and neighbors are becoming concerned with trespassing, trash being left behind and underage drinkers.

“No Parking” signs have been posted on Palmer Road for years, but visitors of “Top of the World” have found ways around them.

“There have been ‘no parking’ signs actually along Palmer Road for a number of years,” Heather Waters, Town of Manlius councilor, said. “Unfortunately they also have been avoiding the no parking area by going onto Hale Road, which has a number of residents that have been really frustrated by trespassing, leaving garbage, underage drinking, they would assume underage drinking.”

Manlius Police have recently issued parking tickets at the “Top of the World,” and more “no parking” signs may be posted on Hale Road in the future.

“So, what the town board is looking at right now is a local law, which is what we have to pass in order to put the signs up in the first place, the signs up on Hale Road,” Waters said. “So, people can voice their opinions about this actually at our next town board meeting.”

The next town board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24 and you can submit a comment and get a zoom link to the meeting by clicking here.

The “no parking” signs aren’t only to stop people from going to the “Top of the World,” but it’s also a safety measure.

“Because it can be a dangerous intersection during all seasons, in the winter it’s difficult to plow, sometimes the signs come off and have to be replaced after the long winter,” Waters said. “We want to make sure that we’re looking out for the folks that live there, and are also making sure that we are promoting safety; public safety.”

Although people may be discouraged from going to the “Top of the World,” there are tons of other great lookout spots throughout Manlius and the surrounding towns.

“I want people though to think about the beautiful vistas we have, which include Heritage Hill which has an incredible view, and there are a number of local businesses that would probably love to have some of that same traffic,” Waters said.

The next town board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9