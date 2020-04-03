National Grid employees forced to live on-site during COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many essential employees are currently working long hours to keep their communities running as normal as possible, but at least most of them are able to go home after a long day of work.

National Grid simply can’t afford closing down due to a COVID-19 exposure, and because of this their employees have to stay sequestered at the National Grid site even when their shift ends.

Daniel Cammarata, National Grid’s Transmission Control Center Director, said, “We’re prepared to live here until what’s happening dies down.”

Since March 23, essential employees at the National Grid in Syracuse have been living at the National Grid site.

“It’s the only move we have,” Cammarata said. “We need to keep this very select, very talented staff safe and healthy, so that they can keep the lights on. We do not want the world to worry about their power right now.”

In Syracuse, approximately 50 highly skilled personnel are living on site, but they will eventually be able to go home for a month at a time.

“We have 50% of our operators here, and we’re calling them wave “A”, we’ll send wave “A” home on the April 24. We started on March 23, they’ll go home on April 24, and a new wave of operators will come in for 30 days,” Cammarata said.

Many employees are living in RV’s in the parking lot, while the rest are roughing it out in their offices.

Too many other essential services rely on National Grid in order to operate, and employing these extreme measures before there were hundreds of confirmed coronavirus cases in Onondaga County, gives National Grid the best chance to stay open during the pandemic.

“The odds of someone coming in with the virus were very low, that’s why we started so early in the process,” Cammarata said. “Beyond that, we have daily health checks the operators have to go through, and when we came in for the first day we had a full work up done by a nurse, and everyday we have a nurse that comes in and take temperatures, and ask a lot of questions.”

To pass the time when they aren’t working, National Grid created a fitness center, and some employees play card games, but nothing can replace the feeling of being home with your loved ones.

“When mom and dad leave and you know they will not be coming home for an indefinite amount of time, making it normal for young kids, and the one parent who is at home, teaching, trying to keep the kids safe. It’s scary to see what’s going on in the world, and you can’t be there for your family,” Cammarata said.

The most unnerving part about all of this, is the fact that they don’t know when this will end.

“We need to be in a place where concerns of someone bringing in the virus are not there anymore, and it doesn’t look like it’s any time soon,” Cammarata said.

Cammarata says, it’s not so bad on the inside, he is more worried about what’s going on outside the National Grid control room during all of this.

“We’re good inside here,” Cammarata said. “Our concern is out in the world, we’re all a family inside here, we’re all pretty positive and are lifitng each other up, but our concerns are outisde and making sure our home life is normal, and keeping the kids comfortable with what’s going on.”

The work that is being done on the front lines to fight COVID-19 across the state is unbelievable, but none of it would be possible without the sacrifices being made by the employees at National Grid.

