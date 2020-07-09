New York and the nation by the number of positive COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York’s phased reopening continues, with news that DestinyUSA and other indoor shopping malls get to reopen Friday in parts of New York if they have the prescribed air filters in their ventilation systems.

But as New York takes a marathon-like approach to reopening, some other states have sprinted to the goal of reopening, and are now hitting the wall with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Let’s take a look at some of the numbers.

Remember, New York was the leader in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, but has turned the corner on that.

