New York vs states on quarantine list

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you are coming from, or returning from visiting a list of 19 states, New York wants you to quarantine yourself for 14 days.
As New York is in the process of its phased reopening and has greatly reduced active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, those statistics are rising in other parts of the country.
New York is trying to prevent a resurgence here.
The restricted states are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Here’s a look at some of the data comparing New York these other states.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Firefighter shortage, departments struggle to get more volunteers
- Man accused of Destiny USA shooting pleads guilty
- WATCH: Storms ending this evening, staying steamy overnight
- Tracking the Tropics: What is wind shear and how does it affect hurricanes?
- Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy charged with DWI after car crash
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App