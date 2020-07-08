New York vs states on quarantine list

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you are coming from, or returning from visiting a list of 19 states, New York wants you to quarantine yourself for 14 days.

As New York is in the process of its phased reopening and has greatly reduced active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, those statistics are rising in other parts of the country.

New York is trying to prevent a resurgence here.

The restricted states are:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Here’s a look at some of the data comparing New York these other states.

