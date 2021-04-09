Northern Pines aims to become a CNY gem

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s early April in Central New York and temperatures hit 85 degrees Thursday. For some, that means it’s time to break out the clubs.

But as the old saying goes: golf is a four letter word.

For Joe Bartolo of Cicero, playing his first round of the year, things are still a work in progress.

As for the other two in this threesome, Tommy and Rich, they appear to be in midseason form, which could be thanks to this newly found warm weather.

“Anything new is good sometimes – especially when it comes to golf,” said Rich Zaborny of Manlius.

In charge of bringing the ‘new’ to Northern Pines in Cicero is the new General Manager Rick Frederick. Rick is the first PGA Professional to call this course home in about a decade. Along with a new superintendent, Rick is trying to bring Northern Pines to a new level.

“The biggest challenge coming into this year was the uncertainty surrounding what this [course] was going to be,” Frederick says. “Just not knowing was it going to be an 18-hole golf course? Is it going to be a 9-hole with some housing? There was just so many questions surrounding the property in general.”

Some of those questions now have answers. Rick says Northern Pines plans to remodel the bar, move the putting green and restore the original course layout. All decisions that aim to increase traffic and keep golfers coming back.

Moving forward with those plans will take some time though. Currently, Rick is running Northern Pines under a limited staff. Which means, he has to wear many hats. Depending on the time of day, you can find him bringing in carts, stocking shelves, and taking out the trash.

But don’t worry, Rick is always within earshot of the phone. Ready to book your tee time and tell you about what’s upcoming for Northern Pines.

