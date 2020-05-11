NY Counties facing dismal financial outlook

The entry to Zane + Wylie’s Seattle Steakhouse restaurant in downtown Seattle is chained shut. The government is poised to report the worst set of job numbers since record-keeping began in 1948, a stunning snapshot of the toll the coronavirus has taken on a now-shattered economy. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Association of Counties (NYSAC) reports that a 26 % drop in sales tax revenues for the first four weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown reinforces its estimates on the impact the virus will have on county revenues.

NYSAC says while the statewide average drop was 26 %, individual counties experienced loss in sales tax revenues of between 16 and 37 % over the same period last year.

“These new numbers lend extra weight to what we were already predicting, that the bottom has fallen out from under local governments just as they’re beginning to gain ground against the coronavirus and making plans for reopening,” said NYSAC President John F. Marren. “Counties will continue to work with our state and federal partners to secure the funding necessary to maintain essential services and build the foundation for a resilient recovery.”

The organization which represents county governments put a report together at the end of April that projects the kind of revenue shortfalls counties could face under two different economic scenarios.

The report constructs two scenarios. The first is consistent with a milder recession and a quick recovery, and the second assumes a more severe and prolonged recession with effects like those that the New York City Comptroller appears to have estimated. In both scenarios, the sharpest impacts are on industries related to tourism, recreation, and restaurants.

Under the first scenario, Onondaga County could lose more than $31 million in sales tax revenues.

In the severe recession scenario that loss could top $80 million.

Counties also face a decline in the taxes levied on hotel room occupancy, and revenues from gaming.

NYSAC says counties also face a loss in state aid, higher expenses for COVID-19 related spending, and the loss of small businesses that will impact property taxes.

The report cautions that “these scenarios should be taken only as indicators of the range of impacts, rather than as specific forecasts.” You can see the full report here.

NYSAC emphasized that this is a rapidly changing situation and revenue conditions could change quickly.

