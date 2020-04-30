NYS Labor Commissioner talks with reporters about problems the jobless have when applying for benefits

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Calling the number of New Yorkers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck in the past six weeks “heartbreaking,” state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon held a conference call with reporters for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis struck.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from many of our viewers since mid-March who could not get through to the Labor Department to complete a jobless claim either by phone or online.

Midway through the crisis, with help from Google, the department streamlined its website application and increased the number of people handling calls from 800 to more than 3,000.

But still, the complaints continue to come into our newsroom from people who say their application has been pending for weeks, and they still have not received a promised call from the department.

In Wednesday’s conference call, Reardon said the department has analyzed more than one million claims submitted to the department and found the number one reason for this was incorrect of incomplete Federal Employer Identification Numbers. Without a correct FEIN on the application, the claim cannot be approved until someone from the Labor Department can talk to the applicant, significantly slowing down the process.

“So today I’m issuing a directive reminding all businesses in New York state that they have a legal obligation to provide their workers with the information they need to apply for unemployment insurance including the business FEIN,” Reardon said. “We’re also directing employers to provide this information to those who have already lost their jobs due to coronavirus so that every New Yorker who is applying for unemployment insurance has this information. We’re also doubling down on proactive communication to New Yorkers about the quickest way to receive their benefits.”

Reardon says New York has already paid out $3.1 billion in benefits to more than 1.5 million unemployed in the state since the crisis began. But she says she understands that means little to people still waiting to get their benefits.

As far as help for the self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers who are typically not eligible for unemployment benefits, the department recently addressed issues there.

She called initial guidance from the federal government, which is providing the money for the program, muddled, and required applicants to apply for traditional unemployment and be rejected before becoming eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

“I have been unemployed myself. I understand the stress, I understand the anxiety, and I want you to know we are all working as hard as we can to deliver your benefit.”

Reardon asked applicants not to call the department, but to wait for their call back unless it is absolutely necessary. She says the call volume has gone from about a million calls a day down to the mid-six hundred thousand, but that’s still more than 50,000 calls a week the department would get prior to this crisis.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9