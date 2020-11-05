Oneida County Sheriff: ‘Everyone gets nervous when they hear the word reform’

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is excited to hear outside perspectives, as the county begins the reform process that is required by all law enforcement agencies in New York State.

Law enforcement agencies across New York State are taking a long look in the mirror, as they are forced to come up with a reform plan by April 2021 or they risk losing state funding. Governor Cuomo’s executive order applies to every law enforcement agency in the state, including the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

“I think everyone gets nervous when they hear the word reform,” Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said.

As they start the reform process, one thing the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has in their favor is the fact that they’ve been an accredited law enforcement agency since 2004.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. said, “So, the sheriff’s office has been accredited. That’s a big piece in terms of one of the few throughout New York State that have been re-accredited over time, and that states a great deal about the overall policies and procedures that are already in place and have given them accreditation stature in the state of New York. So, that’s a great starting point for us.”

“It really gives a professional touch to a police agency when they are accredited,” Sheriff Maciol said.

The accreditation is a great accomplishment for the sheriff’s office, but they hope to continue to improve as they listen to the governor’s executive order.

“If there’s anyone out there saying they have the best police agency and it’s running the best that any police agency could, then they’re not being honest because none of us are perfect,” Maciol said. “There’s always room for improvement, and hopefully we will gain some positive feedback, some constructive feedback, and we can make some changes to make our place better than it is, in an effort to provide the best policing service to the people of Oneida County.”

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is already ahead of the curve. The sheriff’s office has body cameras available for all officers, and they have a great working relationship with the community, according to the sheriff.

“For probably the past seven or eight years we’ve had an extremely active Community Affairs Unit. I’ve got members of all divisions of the sheriff’s office assigned to our Community Affairs Unit. They have been out in the community along with myself taking part in many of their activities,” Maciol said. “Again, we are constantly engaging the community in who we are and the services we provide.”

The community engagement hasn’t stopped during the pandemic either. The Community Affairs Unit has gone digital and continues to keep the community engaged and up to date with what is happening at the sheriff’s office through social media.

Although the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is accredited and has a great working relationship with the community, Sheriff Maciol is excited to hear what others have to say.

“You have to put yourself in my shoes,” Sheriff Maciol said. “I’m here everyday. I live and breathe this stuff everyday. So, I’m seeing it through the eyes of the sheriff who has been a cop for 31 years. I’m excited to have eyes from the outside, different perspectives, people from different parts of our community, different walks of life, different backgrounds, and different educational backgrounds, career backgrounds, to get their take on things.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente also thinks a lot can be learned by looking at what’s gone on in other parts of the country.

“Our goal now is to look at the examples of what has happened in other areas, and what has been the reaction, what has been the overall take back from that, how do those procedures fall in line or fall out of line with what we’re doing,” Picente Jr. said. “So, I think there’s a great deal to be discussed here and to be learned.”

The county executive has already appointed the 13-member committee that will take a look at how the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office can be reformed. Now it’s time to get to work.

13-member police reform committee appointed by Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.: