Onondaga County Medical Society honors late LaFayette doctor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In its annual meeting, this year held virtually, the Onondaga County Medical Society is honoring Dr. Adeline Fagan, the 28-year-old from LaFayette who died from coronavirus as a medical resident in a Texas hospital.

The 200-year-old organizations of elite local doctors will also honor Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta in recognition of their leadership through the pandemic.

The society’s president, Dr. Justin Fedor, will preside over the business portion of the event at 7:00pm, which is not open to the public. Around 7:30pm, the public is welcome to watch as the awards ceremony begins.

The presentation will feature remarks from Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, and Congressman John Katko.

Founded in 1806, the Onondaga County Medical Society represents a diverse group of medical students, residents, and physicians from across all specialties and in all settings. For over two hundred years, the Medical Society has promoted the ethical and competent practice of medicine in our region and has been at the forefront of every public health initiative or crisis this community has faced.

Distinguished Service Award

Indu Gupta, MD, MPH, MA, FACP

Onondaga County Commissioner of Health

Outstanding Service to the Community Award

J. Ryan McMahon, II

Onondaga County Executive

The Jerry Hoffman Advocacy Award

Adeline Fagan, MD

Brant and Mary Jane Fagan, parents of Dr. Adeline Fagan, will accept this posthumous award given in honor of their daughter’s sacrifice and in deep appreciation of the advocacy work they are doing in her name on behalf of all physicians.