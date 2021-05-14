PODCAST: Pass the Salt with Erik Columbia – Ep. 3 Jane Park

(WSYR-TV) — This week Erik Columbia chats with Jane Park, a former news reporter/anchor turned TikTok star. Jane sports 3.4 millions followers and recently made news talking with her children about #StopAsianHate.

Erik and Jane used to work together in Flint, MI, so the two catch up on old times and discuss some of the weird things Jane has been sent by advertisers.

Also, Erik breaks down the recent AHL relocation plans that are moving the Binghamton Devils to Utica.

