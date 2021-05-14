PODCAST: Pass the Salt with Erik Columbia – Ep. 3 Jane Park

Only on LocalSYR.com

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — This week Erik Columbia chats with Jane Park, a former news reporter/anchor turned TikTok star. Jane sports 3.4 millions followers and recently made news talking with her children about #StopAsianHate.

Erik and Jane used to work together in Flint, MI, so the two catch up on old times and discuss some of the weird things Jane has been sent by advertisers.

Also, Erik breaks down the recent AHL relocation plans that are moving the Binghamton Devils to Utica.

Watch Pass the Salt Ep. 3 in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area