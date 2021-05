(WSYR-TV) — Erik Columbia is once again joined by six-time Emmy Award winning sports reporter Ryan Slocum, as the two breakdown the upcoming AEW PPV Double or Nothing.

Ryan and Erik also discuss WWE’s current product and how it compares to the other companies.

Before the one-on-one, Erik expresses his views on rivalries and what this Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud could mean for the game of golf.