(WSYR-TV) — This week Erik is joined by Syracuse Crunch Senior VP of Business Operations/CFO/Alt. Governor Vance Lederman.

Vance and Erik talk about what it took to bring AHL hockey back to the Salt City, Vance and Howard growing up together in Brooklyn and a funny story about making the decision to live in Syracuse full-time.

Before that, Erik dives into the long lasting, heated debate of when Jim Boeheim might retire and what it would mean for the Orange Men’s Basketball program.