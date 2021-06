(WSYR-TV) — It’s a jam packed week on Pass the Salt.

With the news of John Desko retiring and Gary Gait moving over from the women’s program to take over the SU men, Erik invites his old friend, and former NewsChannel 9 Sports Anchor, Sal Maneen to talk about the transition.

Then, former Crunch captain and Calder Cup champion, Erik Condra joins the podcast to talk about his playing career and what led him to becoming a player development coach with the Blackhawks.