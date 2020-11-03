Popular Meme is an accurate quote delivered in Syracuse during a presidential whistle-stop

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — There’s an old quote attributed to the late Yankee great and very quotable Yogi Berra that “I never said half the things I said.” It’s something to keep in mind when you see posts on social media with quotes attributed to the founding fathers, major celebrities, and contemporary political leaders.

We recently came across a meme featuring U.S. President Harry Truman, contending people who label various government programs as “socialism” were using the word as a scare tactic. We checked to see if that quote was accurate or not.

Well, not only is it accurate but in its fact-check article, Snopes.com reported “…Truman delivered from the rear platform of a train in Syracuse, New York, on 10 October 1952.” Yes, that meme making its way around Facebook began as a campaign speech here in Syracuse. Truman was not a candidate that year but was campaigning for Democratic Presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson.

The Truman Presidential Library reports it was one of a dozen speeches Truman delivered that day on a whistle-stop campaign swing via railroad train through New York. A campaign swing that began in Batavia and concluded that evening in New York City. Syracuse was the third stop of the day. The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum even has a recording of the President’s remarks available for download.

Our friends at the Onondaga Historical Association were unable to find a photo of that stop in Syracuse but did get us a photo from the President’s stop in Oneida on that campaign trip and some other visits to Syracuse. You can hear his speech below. Note, that he is campaigning, so it is a highly partisan address. The quote making its way around social media is at about six and a half minutes in.

Truman’s campaigning on behalf of Stevenson provided little help. The Korean War was now in a stalemate and, the nation turned to the former Supreme Commander of Allied troops in Europe during World War II to be its next president. Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, was swept into office with a more than six million vote margin in the popular vote, and an electoral vote landslide of 442 to 89.

By the way, New York received a lot of attention in the race for president in 1952. It had more electoral votes, 48, than any other state at the time. New York currently has 29.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9