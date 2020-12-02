Powerful Voices app connects constituents with their elected leaders to spark real change

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Millions of people made their voices heard this election, but the democratic process doesn’t end there. People still have a chance to spark real change by reaching out to those newly elected officials via the Powerful Voices app.

“This app is the people’s app,” Lekia Hill, Creator of the Powerful Voices app, said. “This is not just my app, this is our app, and my goals and my hopes is to build it so that it becomes the first civic, tech-based platform, where we would organize and do the work and connect with our officials, and create policies that work for all of us from where we are.”

The Powerful Voices app easily lists the contact information for your federal, state and local leaders. You voted them into office, now it’s your turn to reach out to them and communicate what changes you want to see.

“My research has shown that if every citizen became active and actually made phone calls, reached out, became more boisterous and visual with their elected officials, they would have no choice but to listen to them,” Hill said.

This year, most of the talk was about the presidential election, but Hill says local elections may even be more important, and you can register to vote and check your voter status right on the app.

“Federal dollars come down into our local communities, but when you think about that day-to-day operation of how our lives are governed, that’s where it’s at,” Hill said. “Again, with the mayoral election coming up in 2021, after that, the county election is coming up again after that, it’s actually two of the most important elections that we have from 2021 to 2024. So, now is the time. Don’t wait.”

In the future, Hill hopes users will be able to create profiles and list issues that are important to them so they can collaborate with people in their area to spark real change regarding the issues. She also wants future meetings between local leaders to be streamed on the app, so it can become a one-stop shop for everyone’s governmental needs.

Hill said, “So, you’ll create a profile, you’ll be able to see the top three issues like-mindedness of people in your community, set up alerts, you can search for meetings or set up meetings and receive alerts around those issues when someone is organizing around that.”

The election may be over, but the work is just beginning.

To download the Powerful Voices app, just visit the App or Google Play store and search ‘Powerful Voices’.