See the numbers: COVID-19 impact on CNY counties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Life has changed drastically since Onondaga County reported the first positive test results for a COVID-19 case in mid-March.

We’ve compiled some numbers from the counties around Syracuse to see the growth, and leveling off, and even decline in cases.

This information came largely from each county, and not every county is providing the same amount of information.

First let’s take a look at the active cases in Central New York counties.

This animated graph reflects the number of people by date that have an active case of COVID-19. Active cases do not include those who have recovered or died from the disease.

Onondaga County

As you click through the graphs, you will see the new COVID-19 cases by date, active cases by date, as well as the number of people hospitalized on any given date, as well as the number of people in the ICU.

Oneida County

Next to Onondaga County, Oneida County has the most COVID-19 cases as of April 22nd.

The graphs include new COVID-19 cases, active cases, and hospitalizations by date.

No information was provided on ICU cases.

Cayuga County

In Cayuga County, we have three pages for you as well: new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations by date.

Cortland County

Cortland County graphs include pages for new COVID-19 cases by date, as well as active cases and hospitalizations.

Madison County

Madison County’s active cases of COVID-19 peaked on April 2 and has seen a decline in cases since.

No hospitalization data was available.

Oswego County

Oswego County reached a high point in active cases on April 1.

We have charts for new cases, and active COVID-19 cases by date.

No hospitalization data was available.

