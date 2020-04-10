Seniors connect with loved ones, mental health continues to be a concern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since all nursing facilities in New York State stopped allowing visitors on March 13, mental health has become a greater concern for seniors who may no longer be able to communicate with their loved ones.

“The people in our nursing homes are resilient people,” Chuck Hayes, Elderwood Nursing Home marketing and communications vice president, said.

As resilient as they may be, no one is immune to coronavirus or the effects the virus may have on a person’s physical and mental health.

“It’s difficult for any of us to be separated from the ones we love, and people that we are used to seeing on a regular basis is hard,” Hayes said. “We put things in place to make it a little easier for them.”

Many seniors do not have the technology to stay connected to their loved ones, but Elderwood and many other nursing facilities have been able to provide their residents with a device to video chat.

“Elderwood at Liverpool, they’re averaging 8-13 skype sessions per day,” Hayes said. “There’s a heightened sense of awareness of what’s going on, and so they’re concerned. So, yes we have some families checking in a little more often.”

According to a study, more than 40% of seniors suffer from loneliness, and for those seniors who may need more attention towards their mental health, finding the right help during the coronavirus pandemic can be tough.

Currently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services can only cover mental telehealth services that are done with a video camera.

“The only lifeline for a lot of these individuals is the telephone,” Rep. John Katko said. “Because you simply didn’t have video attached to the telephone, you’re not going to get service, that’s crazy.”

Katko is currently working with congress, urging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to amend their rules to allow coverage to mental health services done solely over the telephone.

“Everybody is feeling anxious about this, their feeling nervous about it, some are scared, the isolation is troubling,” Katko said. “Of all times, the time is now to increase mental health availability for everyone and not decrease it.”

Some nursing homes like Elderwood have a social services team on hand to combat any mental health problems, but a great way to combat lonelinees is to stay busy.

We are keeping a very vibrant schedule. So, keeping our seniors active, we don’t have as many communal activities, and the communal activities that are done are very limited… but there’s a lot of one-on-one activities within the residents’ individual rooms. So, we keep them engaged, we keep them active to really kind of ward off that sense of loneliness. Chuck Hayes – Marketing and Communications Vice President at Elderwood Nursing Home

If you begin to feel lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone. Try to stay active and maintain a routine, and we will be able to get through this together.

