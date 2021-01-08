State of the State: New senator looks at ways of dealing with the state budget shortfall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver his State of the State message Monday in an economic climate far different from what existed a year ago. The state’s economy was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a drop in tax revenues has created a more than $15-billion dollar shortfall in Albany.

Heading into the statehouse as a freshman senator to deal with this economic challenge is Senator John Mannion, a Democrat, who was elected in November to the seat that covers about half of Onondaga County, and part of Cayuga County.

Mannion tells localsyr.com he is hopeful the coming change in administrations in Washington will deliver some long-awaited financial help for the state and counties.

He also says he thinks the governor’s proposals for mobile internet sports betting and legalizing recreational marijuana need to be looked at for their revenue potential. He also says a tax increase on the state’s ultra-rich may be an option.