Testing for COVID by the numbers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The number of COVID-19 cases has increased rapidly in the past few weeks in some states.
Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said visitors from or New Yorkers returning from a trip to 19 other states should quarantine for 14 days.
We have put together a chart with data from Johns Hopkins University of a moving seven day look at numbers from each state.
We’ve included all 19 states on New York’s quarantine list, plus several others for comparison.
Right now, the state of Alaska and the District of Columbia have the highest number of COVID-19 tests per 1,000 people.
Both states have reported 4.2 tests per 1,000 people.
But the positive rates are 1.6 % and 1.7 % respectively.
Mississippi has conducted about 1.2 tests per 1,000 people. Its positive test results amounted to 21.5%.
Johns Hopkins reports New York posted 3.2 tests per 1,000 people, and its positive test results were just 1.0 %
