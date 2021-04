Star Park in 1886. Home of Syracuse baseball for decades. Moses “Fleetwood” Walker played here during this era after being the last African American to play major league baseball until Jackie Robinson.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Major League Baseball season is underway, and minor league teams like the Syracuse Mets get their season underway in May.

Baseball has a long history in Syracuse, and our friends at the Onondaga Historical Association have some great photos of Syracuse’s baseball past to share with us for Throwback Thursday.

Star Park in 1886. Home of Syracuse baseball for decades. Moses “Fleetwood” Walker played here during this era after being the last African American to play major league baseball until Jackie Robinson.

Syracuse Municipal Stadium shortly after opening in 1935. Home of the Syracuse Chiefs. It was renamed in honor of General Douglas MacArthur in 1942.

Jackie Robinson at MacArthur Stadium in 1946. Robinson played for the Montreal Royals before being called up to the Brooklyn Dodgers and breaking the color barrier in 1947.

MacArthur Stadium in 1974. Note the missing grandstands that were lost in a fire several years earlier.

An aerial shot of MacArthur Park. NBT Bank Stadium was built next door and opened in 1997.

