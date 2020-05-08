Tips to improve your mental health; effects of poor mental health on children

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Getting sick, infecting others, losing your job, feeling isolated and many more stressors are in play during the COVID-19 crisis. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and May 7 is National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Our mental health is directly linked to our physical health, and in children, poor mental health can hinder their development.

Dr. Geoffrey M. Hopkins, St. Joseph’s Hospital Department of Psychiatry chairman, said, “We try to focus on improving children’s mental health, it helps them get back on the developmental track, so they can actually enjoy their childhood and mature.”

And it all starts with a conversation…

“I think the most important thing is to have open communication with your children,” Hopkins said. “Ask them how they’re feeling, observe them. Also, don’t be afraid to talk about feelings.”

Hopkins says anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression are some of the most common mental illnesses he sees in young people.

Hopkins said, “These are some of the more common things we see in children, and there’s very good treatments for them that can help to reduce the overall impact on development.”

According to Hopkins, most mental illnesses start in late childhood and early adolescence. Catching and treating these illnesses early is critical for a person’s long-term development.

Below are some warning signs parents should be on the lookout for when considering their children’s mental health:

Anger

Irritability

Difficulty to motivate oneself to complete school work/chores

Withdrawal

Social Isolation

Unexpected bursts of emotion

COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone mentally, and for kids who are used to hanging out with their friends all the time, it can especially bring on a sense of loneliness.

Dr. Joseph Chiarella, chief medical officer for United Healthcare Community Plan of New York, said, “Loneliness makes things worse, and people come up with something called automatic negative thoughts. So, people really should do other things.“

Many mental health services are still in operation during the COVID-19 crisis via telemedicine, but there are also ways you might be able to improve your mental health on your own.

“We’re both working from home, but I take the time to take a shower, to dress properly,” Chiarella said. “When I make dinner for my family, we sit at the dining room table, just to establish some normalcy.”

Establishing a routine can be key to combat some mental illnesses.

United Healthcare also created an app called Sanvello, which has numerous tools to help someone with their stress, anxiety and depression.

“You can look at the symptom checkers, it can take you on a virtual visit to the, I don’t know Syracuse Zoo, but the Cincinnati Zoo,” Chiarella said. “It just provides you with a little bit of respite from all the stress and anxiety we are facing right now.”

With many states reopening or considering to reopen, you can also start to plan ahead. Looking forward to something exciting can be a great way to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

Chiarella said, “We do have to be optimistic, we have to look for the future, and we have to make plans for the next step. We’ve stayed home, we’ve been locked in our rooms long enough, and now it’s time to turn a corner.”

Right now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s PAUSE order is in effect until May 15, but Central New York could begin the restart process soon after the PAUSE order expires.

To see what mental health resources are available in your community, call 2-1-1.

