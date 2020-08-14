Tuesday marks 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, paving the way for future women leaders

(WSYR-TV) — The right to vote is an honor, not a privilege. Perhaps no one knows that better than the women of the mid-1800s, who brought the idea of women being able to vote to life. America has come a long way in trying to uphold the values of the Declaration of Independence, but it still has a long way to go.

“It’s only been 100 years since you even were able to vote as a woman, 100 years,” Bob Searing, curator of history for the Onondaga Historical Association. “I think that’s one of those things that should really shock people.”

The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified in 1920, but the fight for women’s rights in America dates back to the American Revolution.

“As American men are pushing back against the British calling for their freedom, you have women like Abigail Adams, who famously tells her husband, John, to not forget about the ladies, and brings up sort of the hypocrisy of American colonials decrying their enslavement at the hands of the British while wanting to have complete dominion over their wives,” Searing says.

Early on in the United States’ history, women were left out of politics. They were only thought to be Republican mothers, solely responsible for raising children and being good wives. However, in the 1820s, women started to fight for the freedoms of Native and African Americans before really starting to fight for their own rights in 1848.

Carol Faulkner, professor of history at Syracuse University, said, “At the Seneca Falls Convention, you could say that was the first convention where women were really seeking rights for themselves, and not in connection to other issues like slavery, Native American rights, anti-prostitution, temperance, all these other issues that women were interested in.”

The Seneca Falls Convention was the first of many conventions that took place in Central New York to gain awareness for the women’s right to vote. However, it was 72 years after the first convention in Seneca Falls took place until the amendment was eventually ratified in 1920. So, what was standing in their way?

“The idea to be a political activist was to be not feminine, you weren’t a good mother,” Searing said. “So there’s a lot of push back, particularly after the 1880s, from women themselves. I mean there’s anti-suffrage women’s groups pushing back, and there’s all sorts of propaganda in the press.”

Centuries of social construct had to be broken down, and the South was entirely against the women’s rights movement, but after years of persistence, Congress signed the 19th Amendment into law in 1919, and it was eventually ratified by the states.

“It was a very, very, narrow victory. As you probably know, suffrage was ratified by one vote in Tennessee. So, it was quite a close call,” Faulkner said.

The 19th Amendment proved to be a springboard towards equality in America, as Kamala Harris recently became the first Black woman to be nominated for national office by a major political party, but there is still a long way to go.

“We still haven’t had a woman president, so I think there is still ways that we have not changed,” Faulkner said. “So I see the 19th Amendment as one important mark on the history of voting rights in the United States.”

“America is an experiment, and America is an idea,” Searing said. “The idea is put out in the Declaration of Independence that all men are equal, all men and women are created equal. These are the ideals that the country tries to live up to. I think American history is a story of the process to try and live up to those and attain those ideals.”

It doesn’t matter if you are for Trump, Biden, or if you want to write someone else in, just make sure you exercise your right to vote this November and protect those that fought for our rights to freedom hundreds of years ago.

The 2020 presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.