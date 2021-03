FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo a vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Every day more and more Americans are getting their COVID-19 shots.

The latest numbers show almost a third of Americans have received at least one shot of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Modern two-shot vaccine, about half that number have been fully vaccinated so far. Here are the latest numbers as of Wednesday morning.